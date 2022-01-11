Assistant District Attorney latest to qualify for judicial race

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An Assistant District Attorney and West Point native is the latest person to qualify for the judicial race in the 16th District Circuit Court.

Trina Davidson-Brooks announces her candidacy today in West Point. Davidson-Brooks is a graduate of Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi College School of LAw.

She served as City Prosecutor in her hometown of West Point from 2013 until 2016 when she was hired as an Assistant District Attorney in the 16th Circuit Court District.

Davidson-Brooks is joining a crowded field to replace retiring Circuit Judge Lee Coleman.

She is touting her experience in the courtroom, especially in prosecuting violent crimes.

“We need a judge who’s fair. We need a judge that’s experienced. And we need a judge that’s going to be impartial. And I think that I can do that as Circuit Judge here in our district,” said Trina Davidson Brooks.

The general election is on November 8th. Judicial races are non-partisan, so there are no party primaries.