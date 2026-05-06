Athletes gather for 3rd annual Go Grey in May event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Area tennis players are serving up for a good cause.

Athletes headed out to the Magnolia Tennis Club for the 3rd annual Go Gray in May event.

The tennis mixer raises funds for brain tumor and cancer research.

In 2022, Doug Phillips was diagnosed with Glioblastoma and died from the aggressive form of brain cancer in 2023.

Since Doug’s diagnosis, his wife, Rennee Phillips, has looked to raise awareness and give back by donating all funds to MD Anderson for brain tumor and cancer research.

“It was just so extremely devastating for our family, so I wanted to help honor Doug’s memory and legacy by continuing to do it. I have just learned that brain cancer is not very common, and the more awareness we bring to it, the more people will know about it and hopefully find a cure for it,” said Director Phillips.

According to braintumor.org, more than $1.3 million Americans are living with a brain tumor.

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