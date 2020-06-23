Athletes Using Their Platforms To Help Bring About Change

NORTH, MS. (WCBI)- Reaction continues after Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill threatens to sit out the season if the state flag isn’t changed.

The football star has received a lot of push back on social media.

Many coaches, including Louisville High School football coach Tyrone Shorter, teach their athletes the importance of using their platforms and voices to stand up for what they believe in.

“It’s bigger than football to us,” said Shorter, LHS football coach and athletic director. “I’m not using these guys just to win championships. I want to see these guys when they leave this program, when they leave Louisville High School, to be successful out in the world.”

With the influence they have, Shorter believes athletes can use their messages to rally and bring communities together.

That’s why he stresses to his players how important it is to make good decisions, and to not only be a great athlete on the field, but to be a great person off the field as well.

“We want our guys and we are teaching our guys that we want them to see what’s going on, but also use their voice in a positive way, not a negative way,” said Shorter.

Roughly 40 miles up Highway 25, Coach Chase Nicholson at Starkville Academy is preaching a similar message about standing up for your beliefs.

“I think athletes have to be careful with who they are trying to reach out to and make sure that they are in fact leading a generation of people in a positive direction and not in a selfish direction, make sure they are doing it for the betterment of good and not for themselves,” said Nicholson, SA football coach and athletic director.

Nicholson said athletes have a duty and responsibility to use the stage they’re on to help bring about change.

The football coach said what that change is, is up to the athletes and their views, but social media brings that message to almost everyone in the world.

“They have a stage that’s different and they should use that stage,” said Nicholson. “You hear so much negativity about different athletes who have used it, who haven’t used it, why are you not using it, why are you using it, it’s always two sides to this thing. All you can really do is what you think is best for you and what’s best for this cause, and can you use that platform in a positive way.”

Former MSU football players Willie Gay of the Kansas City Chiefs and KJ Wright of the Seattle Seahawks also tweeted messages of support for Hill and changing the flag.