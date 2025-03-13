Atmos lays out plans for gas service restoration

An estimated 17,000 customers are impacted by natural gas outage

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Staff were prepping for the lunch hour at Harvey’s in Tupelo, with a limited menu because of the system-wide gas outage.

“Fryers, convection oven, flat top, a skillet we cook in, and burners. It affected our side items, anything that gets fried, and a lot of our appetizers,” said Pat Campeau, managing partner with the Eat With Us Group.

The warm weather meant it was pretty much business as usual at Premiere Athletix.

“Our heating system is gas, but we are not needing to run heat now, we have a gorgeous day out here with a little bit of rain,” said Chris Beckish, owner of Premiere Athletix.

Throughout the day, technicians with Atmos Energy went door to door turning off gas at each meter.

Service is being shut off to an estimated 17,000 customers, after the accidental release of high pressure gas during work on a 12-inch line in Plantersville.

While the conditions of those injured haven’t been updated, Atmos spokesperson Bobby Morgan laid out a preview of what customers can expect.

“We are in the process of completing repairs to our system and thirdly, Atmos energy crews will need to go door by door restoring service to these homes, for that we will need to have a person in those homes as part of that process, full restoration will take time to complete,” Morgan said.

Morgan was part of a press briefing at Tupelo City Hall. Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said the city is working with Atmos through the process.

“We are here to assist Atmos in any way we can, to get service back to more than 17 thousand customers as quick as we can,” Mayor Jordan said.

Atmos is using Building One of the Tupelo Furniture Market and the parking lot as a staging area for operations.

Morgan said while he can’t give a timeline on the restoration process, he says the work will be done as quickly, and as safely as possible.

Atmos said priority is being given to hospitals, nursing homes, and other critical care facilities.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.