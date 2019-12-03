Attorney general reportedly disputes key finding in review of 2016 Trump campaign investigation

The Justice Department is reportedly divided over a highly anticipated report by the department’s inspector general. Michael Horowitz has been looking into whether the FBI acted legally and appropriately in its surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016. Attorney General William Barr is apparently disputing one of the report’s main conclusions, that the FBI did have sufficient evidence to launch its investigation into the Trump campaign. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined CBSN to discuss.
