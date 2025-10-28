Attorney Patrick Wooten reviews Halloween safety for Sale Elementary students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a scary statistic: Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for children aged one through 18.

Some area kids spent part of their afternoon learning how not to be part of that statistic, but in a fun way.

Area attorney Patrick Wooten, with a lot of help from McGruff the Crime Dog, reviewed the Halloween safety rules with students at Sale Elementary in Columbus.

Wooten says most of the children were up on their safety tips, including staying in well-lit areas, always having an adult with them, and looking both ways before crossing the street.

Of course, it helps to have a celebrity like McGruff get the point across.

“The kids go crazy when I bring McGruff out to remind me of the safety rules. But it’s just a fun thing. Kids these ages – these were kindergarten, first, and second grade. It was so much fun. They just love seeing the dog, and at the end, when they’re giving high-fives and hugs, it can’t help but warm your heart to just know that it means a lot to them, but more to us to be able to share it with them,” said Patrick Wooten, CEO/Partner of Richard Schwartz and Associates.

The students will also receive reflective bags with Halloween Safety Tips and pre-loaded with candy and a sticker.

