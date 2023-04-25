Attorney withdraws Morgan Wallen lawsuit; Another lawsuit expected

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The lawsuit filed against Morgan Wallen after he canceled his Sunday night performance at Ole Miss has been withdrawn.

But another lawsuit is expected according to Attorney Casey Lott.

Fans were notified by a message on a video board that the country singer lost his voice and was unable to perform.

Full refunds were being offered.

However, the canceled performance led to the original lawsuit that involved a complaint alleging plaintiffs incurred other expenses such as food, transportation, and lodging.

With that original lawsuit withdrawn, Casey Lott released a statement to WCBI that in part reads: “We plan to file a second lawsuit with a new plaintiff in short order. The second class action lawsuit, like the first, will seek compensation for all those individuals affected.”

Full statement from Attorney Casey Lott: “The lawsuit we filed yesterday has been dismissed, and that case is closed. We have been contacted by numerous individuals who spent thousands of dollars – separate, and apart from the cost of the ticket itself – to attend the belatedly canceled event. We plan to file a second lawsuit with a new plaintiff in short order. The second class action lawsuit, like the first, will seek compensation for all those individuals affected. Tens of thousands of people collectively spent, millions to attend this event, and they are entitled to the truth and to be made whole for their losses.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter