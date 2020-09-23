Attorneys Want Former Oxford Officer To Have Mental Evaluation

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A defense attorney is requesting a psychiatric evaluation for a white former Mississippi police officer charged with killing a Black woman who was allegedly his romantic partner.

The former Oxford Police Department officer, Matthew Kinne, is charged with capital murder in the May 2019 death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton.

He is accused of breaking into her Oxford home and fatally shooting her in the head as she slept. Clayton’s relatives have said she and Kinne were in a relationship at the time.

Kinne was arrested two days after Clayton’s death, and he was soon fired. He has been held without bond since his arrest.