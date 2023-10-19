Auburn coach Hugh Freeze discusses emotions of facing Ole Miss again

Saturday won’t be the first time Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze will play his former school, Ole Miss. That meeting came in 2021 when Freeze was the head coach at Liberty and his squad played the Rebels in Oxford.

Freeze and Ole Miss didn’t end on great terms. He resigned after an investigation found “a pattern of personal misconduct” on his part. When he spoke to the media Monday, Freeze said that trip to Oxford in 2021 will help plenty with his emotions of facing Ole Miss again this Saturday.

“That removes the, ‘Hey, this is your first time playing Ole Miss since your departure,'” Freeze said. “I’ve got a lot of friends there. The trip back there absolutely helps with it now. This is not something that’s new.”