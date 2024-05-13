SEC announces home, road opponents for Mississippi State men’s hoops for 2024-25

PRESS RELEASE (Mississippi State Athletics)– The Mississippi State men’s basketball program learned its 18 SEC matchups for the 2024-25 season announced Monday by the league office.

Conference play will get underway on Saturday, January 4th, and run through Saturday, March 8th. Each SEC team will play the other 15 teams at least once during league action with Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference. State will play host to Texas, while traveling to Oklahoma in 2024-25.

Preexisting home-and-away rotations for State’s single-play opponents were preserved. The Bulldogs also will square off with Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina in a home-and-home series for the 10th consecutive season.

The Bulldogs will welcome Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M to Humphrey Coliseum in 2024-25. In total, State’s SEC home slate features six fellow NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago headlined by Alabama, who made the 2024 NCAA Final Four.

State will travel to Arkansas, defending SEC Tournament champion Auburn, Georgia, defending SEC regular season champion Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The SEC will release game dates, game times and television information at a later date.