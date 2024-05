Sports Talk: SEC reveals opponents for men’s, women’s basketball programs for 2024-25

The SEC revealed the opponents for men’s and women’s basketball programs this year.

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer will return to Starkville, Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard will face his old team in Texas, and the Mississippi State and Ole Miss basketball programs will only play one time next season.

Sports Director Jon Sokoloff and Marcus Hunter broke it all down on Sports Talk!