August 26th celebrates 50 years of Women’s Equality across the United States

Columbus Air Force Base marked the occasion with a luncheon celebrating women in leadership roles in government and public service.

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (WCBI) – August 26th is Women’s Equality Day across the United States.

The day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote, and the struggles and advances of women since then.

Air Force officers highlighted changes for women in the regulations and culture of the service.

They also reached out to the community.

“The reason that today is important is that just basically get the information out to let women know that they do have a say-so in the work field,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders, Lowndes County Sheriffs Department.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day