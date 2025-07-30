August Games Feature Cool Cash and Classic Cars

JACKSON, MISS. (Press Release) – The Mississippi Lottery is revving up the excitement on Tuesday, August 5, with the release of new scratch-off games offering a range of price points, top prizes up to $100,000, and a special nod to one of the state’s most iconic events, Cruisin’ the Coast.

$1 – Cash on the Spot: Get ready for fast fun with Cash on the Spot, a classic $1 ticket offering a top prize of $5,000. Reveal a “MONEY STACK” symbol to win double the prize shown.

$2 – Cruisin’ the Coast (2025 Edition): Back for another joyride, the 2025 edition of Cruisin’ the Coast Mississippi Lottery tickets celebrates the beloved annual event held along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This $2 ticket features a sleek, non-traditional design where players scratch off the car artwork to reveal game and prize symbols underneath. Reveal an “ODOMETER” symbol to win double the prize shown. Win cash prizes up to $25,000.

Cruisin’ the Coast, set for October 5 – 12, 2025, is one of the largest events in Mississippi, drawing thousands of classic car enthusiasts and spectators to the scenic Gulf Coast for a weeklong celebration of chrome, cruising, and culture. Come see the Mississippi Lottery team at featured coastal retailers during the event and collect all the ticket versions to commemorate the excitement.

$5 – Break the Bank: Collect cash when you “Break the Bank” with our newest $5 ticket featuring prizes up to $100,000. Reveal a “COINS” symbol to win the prize shown or land a “DOLLAR BILL” symbol to win five times the prize. Reveal a “VAULT” symbol in the Bonus spot to instantly win the prize shown.

Final Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion Winners

The Mississippi Lottery’s final Sizzlin’ Summer Cash bonus promotion drawing has come to a close, awarding cash prizes to players across Mississippi and neighboring Alabama.

The top prize of $25,000 went to a winner in Reform, Ala., while Brookhaven, Miss., produced the $15,000 winner. A winner from York, Ala., won the $10,000 prize.

Additional cash prizes were awarded to winners in the following cities:

> $5,000 – Jackson, Miss.

> $1,000 – Gulfport, Miss.

> $500 winners – Liberty, Gloster, Belden, Leakesville, and a second winner from Gulfport, Miss.

The Sizzlin’ Summer Cash promotion offered players the chance to win big throughout the summer by entering eligible non-winning Heat Stroke, Red Hot Cash and Blazing Hot Bucks scratch-off tickets into the Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotional portal. Stay tuned for information on future promotions.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $384 million with a cash value of $173.1, while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $3.55 million with an estimated cash value of $1.6 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $140 million with an estimated cash value of $62 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $60,000.

