Aurora Health and Rehab celebrates National Nursing home week with car show

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – National Nursing Home Week wraps up today, and at Aurora Health and Rehab they finished in style.

Residents had their own car show with classics, hot rods, and motorcycles.

But before that they had a full morning that featured fun activities, some good music, and a cook-out for lunch, and sno-cones for dessert.

Residents families were also invited to join in.

National Nursing Home Week is usually held the week after Mother’s Day.