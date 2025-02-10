Authors Showcase in West Point features local authors

The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted the showcase where authors read their works aloud.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Local authors were given a chance to share their talents with the community at an Authors Showcase.

The showcase was hosted by the Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Nicole Mangum, an author and publisher with Liberation’s Publishing House said reading is a key to new worlds.

“Reading opens doors to any world you want to enter,” Mangum said.

Books have infinite potential for the readers who unlock them.

Each author crafts this potential for unique reasons.

Mangum’s focus is on inspiring children.

“My biggest thing is to write in a way so that children get inspired,” Mangum said. “Help them enter into worlds, and also have them create their own worlds, and how to deal with problems in this world.”

Gale Shumaker, an author and publisher with Teach All Nations Publication said writing is an escape.

“Writing is catharsis,” Shumaker said. “What it does, I’m able to escape. I’m able to get all that’s in me and put it in the pages. And therefore other people can actually read and learn just as much as I have learned.”

Patricia Neely Dorcey, an author and poet said her writing is expressive and her work shows a positive side of Mississippi.

“Just to express myself,” Dorcey said. “And I’ve really started writing poems promoting a positive Mississippi. And I just wanted people to know there’s so much more about Mississippi than all of the negatives that are usually portrayed.”

Lakicha Jernigan, an author said writing is empowering for her.

“I write because I believe that everyone has something to say,” Jernigan said. “I believe I write because, you know, it gives me encouragement. It gives me motivation. It empowers me.”

Mangum said building a platform is key for a new writer trying to break into the industry.

“Start building your following,” Mangum said. “I don’t care if it’s just going on social media saying I’m about to start writing. ‘I don’t even know what I’m doing.’ You can get on there, tell them you don’t know what you’re doing, you don’t have a clue. But you have to start speaking so that you can start gathering that that fan base who’s going to help you make your book successful.”

Dorcey said new authors have a gift they need to share with the world.

“You have a story to tell,” Dorcey said. “You have something to give to the world and you need to get it out there”

Jernigan said new author should know their voice is necessary.

“Just know that you know your voice is needed,” Jernigan said. “To me, I feel like everyone should have an impact on this earth.”

The next event the Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will be hosting is the Stop Human Trafficking Workshop on February 15th.

The workshop will be at the Delta Center at 10am on Cottrell Street.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.