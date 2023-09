Average gas prices in Mississippi see slight decrease

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s average gas prices were seeing a slight decrease.

Triple-A reported the average price for a gallon of regular was $3.26.

It was $3.30 a week ago.

The cheapest gas in the viewing area was in Montgomery County at $3.13.

Alabama’s average was at $3.37.

The highest prices were in Lamar County at $3.54.

