AVID Boats rebuilds after tornado damages its Amory facility

AVID cuts ribbon on its new location in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – For Avid Boat president, Phillip Faulkner, and the company’s 100 employees, this ribbon cutting is a lesson in the importance of resilience.

Faulkner started avid boats six years ago, quickly becoming one of the top fishing boat manufacturers in the nation.

In March of 2023, AVID’s factory in Amory was struck by an EF-3 tornado, and a plan to move forward was launched.

“We were able to work through that. Operate at a high level, but had the opportunity to continue to grow and needed to build something brand new,” Faulkner said.

Governor Tate Reeves said the $8 million corporate investment is a testimony to the dependable workforce and Mississippi’s momentum when it comes to economic development.

“We have proven to the world that Mississippi is open for business, today is another example of a company located here, wants to expand here that wants to grow their business here,” Gov. Reeves said.

“It is a great day for Monroe County and this facility. Everything is produced here from start to finish. It is a great day,” said Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens.

Faulkner said avid hopes to add 50 jobs over the next 12 months.

“A big part of our year is boat show season. Typically January through March I have made a point to get on road, visit the shows, and early indicators have proven to be very positive. We are very bullish on future of economy. Mississippi’s economy and marine industry as a whole,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner says that optimism will lead to not only a stronger economy but also more business for Mississippi and America based manufacturers.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for construction, and also through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive.