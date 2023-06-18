Award winning Elvis Tribute Artist is also a veteran of the Broadway stage

Pat Dunn uses his theatrical training when he takes the stage as Elvis

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Elvis Festival is in the books and one of the highlights were performances from some of the worlds top Elvis Tribute Artists.

There were many champions from past contests on stage, but one performer is also at home on Broadway, in some top roles.

Pat Dunn is well known in the world of Elvis festivals. He won the super bowl of contests in the Elvis world in 2021, at the Ultimate Tribute Artist Competition at Graceland.

He grew up an Elvis fan and started his tribute artist act as a hobby.

“I dabbled in the ETA world quite a bit, it was more of a hobby than a profession, but I was still very passionate about it,” Dunn said.

Dunn has also taken the stage on Broadway in some top roles.

“My background is Broadway musicals, done a few of those, my first when I was twelve, since then I’ve gotten to play Phantom in Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Miserables,” he said.

Dunn uses his training from music and theater when he steps on the stage portraying Elvis Presley. The makeup know how comes in especially handy, when it comes to the hair.

“I look at Elvis as a role, probably one of the most difficult I’ve had the honor to portray, and clearly I have really good wig glue. Method acting is embodying the character I kind of don’t do that with all of my roles, but with Elvis, but we all realize we are not Elvis, but we try and portray him to the best of our abilities in hopes the audience , maybe remember him when they saw him doing that show, or a young person, I like to think I just show them the car and they buckle up and Elvis is the driver and takes them for the rest of the ride,” Dunn said.

During the Tupelo Elvis Festival, Dunn was featured on stage, with the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, for a special Silver Jubilee celebration.

He was also part of another popular , and sold out attraction during the Tupelo festival.

“I’m at Charlie and Peggy Watson’s Silver Moon Club and I need to get back on stage because the after party is rocking and it can’t happen without this hair,” Dunn said.

Dunn made it back on stage, along with his fellow ETAs for an action packed performance.

Dunn says he will be back on the Broadway stage soon, but he couldn’t release all the details yet. To keep up with his Elvis and Broadway career, go to patrickhdunn.com