Turning it Around gives out free school supplies in Columbus

The organization is committed to providing communities in the Golden Triangle with whatever assistance they need.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local communities have a lot to contend with.

Poverty, gun violence, misguided young people.

But one local organization is looking to change that one act of kindness at a time.

Turning it Around provides people in the Golden Triangle with whatever it is they need.

It does this through community, business, and organization donations.

One community service it provides is its Backpack School Supply Giveaway.

Members of the organization set up at the Gateway Shopping Center to donate school supplies and provide a free lunch to those in need.

Jacquel Brown, the founder and executive director of Turning it Around, said she’s amazed at how many backpacks she’s already given away.

“We gave away 50 backpacks in 20 minutes,” Brown said. “Oh, wow. So it’s been good. And so we’re still waiting on others to come out and wait. No more supplies to come in. So, hopefully we’ll have a good turnout today.”

One-third of families in the US can’t afford school supplies as of 2024 according to Central Florida Public Media.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.