Back To Feeling More Like Summer!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a “cooler” start to the week temperatures return back average today and increase above average as we head into next week!

TODAY: Highs will reach into the low 90s by this afternoon with most of the area staying dry. Heading into the late afternoon/evening a few isolated storms will be possible for areas north of I-22.

TONIGHT: Any remain storms will fizzle away early overnight, leaving just a few passing clouds. Lows dropping into the low to mid 70s.

HEATING UP INTO NEXT WEEK: High Pressure will build across the southeast during this weekend and early next week. This will help aid in creating mostly dry condition with temperatures heating up into the upper 90s as we head into next week.