Back to school: Things students need to remember when leaving home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Classes at Mississippi State University start next week and many students will be jumping into a whole new time in their lives. For many of the students, it may be their first time leaving the nest.

Even with returning students, many things easily be forgotten. Some simple tasks and reminders can put everyone at peace of mind, and for parents to have peace of mind their child is safe.

MSU Chief of Police Kenneth Rogers said one of his best pieces of advice is to make sure students keep up their awareness.

“Those living in residence halls making sure they lock their doors,” Rogers said. “Smoke detectors, making sure that they’re operational, making sure there is a fire extinguisher available, curling irons, those sorts of things. Just making sure and double checking before you leave your room or apartment that everything is turned off and as it should be to prevent any accidents from happening.”

For some students, locking the door and remembering to make it to class on time isn’t the only thing they need to do before leaving the house.

Vice President of student affairs Regina Hyatt said having good situational awareness will help with the transition.

“I think candles are a bigger deal than curling irons because an unattended candle is problematic. If you light a candle, make yourself a post-it note that said ‘blow the candle out’,” Hyatt said. “Safety doesn’t happen by the circumstance of an accident, it’s something we create. It’s going to be okay, those feelings of anxiousness or uncertainty are normal.”

Rogers said that college is an experience for students and one of the first steps in learning the ropes of life.

“We have security officers here on campus that are here 24 hours, seven days a week,” Rogers said. “Students are out going from place to place. We have security officers and police officers that will walk with them to their building. When they’re out and about, always let someone know. Just shoot a text message and just say ‘I’m leaving this place now and I’ll let you know when I get there.’ Just in case something happens, you never know, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Hyatt said she encourages all students to read the emergency procedures and watch the videos provided on the MaroonU course.

