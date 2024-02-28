Ballard Park in Tupelo prepares for major renovations

Improvements will add parking, a new entrance and a destination playground

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The improvements at Ballard Park are taking place in two phases. The first phase includes a new parking lot and a new entrance. Trees have already been cleared for the parking lot.

The second phase includes an ADA-compliant playground.

“This playground will be a game changer,” said Alex Farned, the director of parks and recreation for the City of Tupelo.

The new playground, along with new restrooms and a pavilion, is the latest in a long line of improvements to Ballard Park, which is a popular spot for soccer and baseball tournaments. Farned said the upgrades have a positive impact on the area’s quality of life.

“The administration has been gracious to us, blessing us with projects, and quality of life. That is getting people for our community, to have something great to come to in all of our parks,” Farned said.

The improvements not only enhance the quality of life for area residents but will also impact tourism for the “All America City.”

“People come in; they spend money. This is all through different parks and our wonderful relation with CVB and helping bring people to Tupelo to stay in our hotels, buy our gas, shop and eat in our restaurants and things of that nature,” he said.

Phase one should be completed in five to six months. Work will then begin on phase two of the Ballard Park renovations.

Phases one and two are funded through state bond monies the city received during the past two legislative sessions.

