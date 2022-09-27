BancorpSouth merges with Cadence Bank, changes signs on buildings

Name change is part of merger finalized last fall

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the largest banks in the area is changing its name.

BancorpSouth is re-branding all of its offices, banking locations, and the arena in Tupelo to the Cadence Bank brand.

Signs of the name change began taking shape several weeks ago, as the signage on the BancorpSouth Arena came down, and that for Cadence Bank Arena and Conference Center went up.

It was the first visible change for the new branding that follows the merger of Houston, Texas-based Cadence Bank, and Tupelo-based BancorpSouth. The merger was closed last fall and while BancorpSouth is the surviving company, the bank took on the Cadence Bank name.

“BancorpSouth changed its name to BancorpSouth in 1999 and it’s a nice name, but geographically limiting, and we are looking for ways to expand,” said Cadence Bank Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins.

Rollins came on board as chairman and CEO ten years ago and has led the bank in steady growth. He says the name change will not impact customers.

“In the next couple of weeks, all name change activities will be complete, for customers here in Northeast Mississippi, doesn’t mean a whole lot of change, same people taking care of the same customers. Legacy Cadence locations have some computer changes taking place over the next couple of weeks, but for Legacy BancorpSouth locations, not a whole lot of change, except for new names and new colors that everyone is excited about,” Rollins said.

Rollins says the theme of Cadence Bank, “Helping Opportunity Take Shape”, fits in well with the culture of the team members.

“Helping opportunities across our footprint is what we do for a living, so we want to take the stress out of people’s lives, want to make it a little easier to do business. So our team is working hard every day to help our areas grow,” he said.

While the name change does not impact customers, the merger does make Cadence Bank the sixth largest bank in the nine-state footprint it serves, with assets of more than $48 billion.

Rollins also says there are multiple job openings at the Cadence Bank headquarters in Tupelo. For information, you can go to bxs.com or cadencebank.com

