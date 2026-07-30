Bank robber sentenced in Northern District Federal Court

ABERDEEN, Miss ( WCBI) – A Greenwood man will spend the next 16 years in prison for robbing a bank in the Mississippi Delta.

Earl Blue was sentenced in the Northern District Federal Court in Aberdeen.

According to court documents, Blue walked into a Regions Bank in Greenwood on May 15th 2025, requesting to open an account.

A short time later, he pointed a gun at the teller and demanded she provide him with money.

The victim complied with Blue’s demands, then he left the bank and the area.

A day later, he was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in St. Louis, Missouri

Blue was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison and will have to do 5 years of supervised release.

He must also pay 5 thousand 300 dollars in restitution to the victim bank.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X