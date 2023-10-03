Baptist Golden Triangle installs added security at ER entrance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an extra layer of security at Baptist Golden Triangle.

The hospital recently installed metal detectors at the entrance of the emergency department.

A walk-through multizone and hand-held detectors will be used and active 24 hours a day.

All Baptist Memorial hospitals are weapon-free.

Baptist Golden Triangle is the first in the group to install metal detectors.

The devices are safe to use with any medical issues or during pregnancy.

