CPD partners with Slim Chickens to raise money for good cause

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department has joined forces with Slim Chickens to raise money for a good cause.

10% of any menu item purchased today will go to support CPD Lieutenant Amanda Burrell’s fight against cancer.

Burrell said a yearly health screen saved her life.

“What I would like to encourage men and women is to get the yearly health screenings cause this is what led me to be here. Had it not been for a routine health exam, I probably wouldn’t be here in a year,” said Burrell.

You still have time to show your support.

Choose your item and tell the cashier you’d like to participate in the fundraiser.

The event will continue until the store closes.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X