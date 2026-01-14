Baptist GTR discusses ways to improves overall health in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For some people, no matter how hard they try, they can’t lose weight.

When diet and exercise fail, sometimes surgery can be an alternative.

Dr. Brad Beckham of Baptist Golden Triangle spoke today about bariatric surgery.

There are a few different procedures, but the most common one performed in Columbus is Gastric Sleeve surgery, which removes a large portion of the stomach. It also brings about a change in hormones that regulate appetite control.

Beckham said it isn’t strictly for weight loss; bariatric surgery is to help patients improve overall health.

It becomes an option when the patient has a BMI of 35 or more and related health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease, or when the patient has a BMI of 40 or higher without related issues.

“Now, we work on getting them on what we consider healthier foods, high protein foods, things like that. But, essentially, they go back to doing whatever they do. Their life gets better because as the weight comes off, they have more energy. They can move better. They feel better, and that’s the big goal of the surgery to get them back to actually enjoying life,” said BMH-GT Surgeon Dr. Brad Beckham.

