Mayor Stephen Jones to host Unity Celebration at Columbus Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is inviting the community out for a weekend of food, fun, and conversation.

Mayor Stephen Jones is hosting the Mayor’s Unity Celebration on Saturday at the Columbus Riverwalk.

The event runs from 11 am to 2 pm and is free to the public.

City leaders, including police, fire, and public works officials, will be on hand to meet with residents and hear concerns.

There will also be catfish, hot dogs, live music, and activities for kids like bounce houses and games.

The mayor says the goal is to bring the community together and create a space for open conversation in a relaxed setting.

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