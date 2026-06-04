Great end to our week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Enjoy a few more hours of dry conditions, as this week comes to an end. Rain chances pick back up this weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Calm and comfortable for another night! Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s across the corner. Some spots may get lower.

FRIDAY: A great end to the week. Afternoon high temperatures will be toasty, reaching the upper 80s! Expect lots of sun and a few clouds in the sky. Overnight, moisture will begin to increase across the state. This will keep overnight lows a bit more mild, in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Afternoon highs will remain plenty warm, reaching the middle to upper 80s. There will be chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms, with the higher chance on Sunday. Because of the increased moisture, cloud presence, and rain potential, overnight low temperatures will be more muggy. Only dropping into the lower 70s.