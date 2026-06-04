Two arrests made after a reported home invasion in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A quick arrest today in Columbus after a reported home invasion.
Columbus police say officers responded Thursday to the area of 16th Street and 7th Avenue North after a home invasion had just happened.
Dispatchers with Lowndes County E-911 stayed on the line with victims, providing officers with real-time updates, including suspect descriptions and location.
Police say that communication helped officers quickly track down two individuals matching those descriptions.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.