Two arrests made after a reported home invasion in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A quick arrest today in Columbus after a reported home invasion.

Columbus police say officers responded Thursday to the area of 16th Street and 7th Avenue North after a home invasion had just happened.

Dispatchers with Lowndes County E-911 stayed on the line with victims, providing officers with real-time updates, including suspect descriptions and location.

Police say that communication helped officers quickly track down two individuals matching those descriptions.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

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