Baptist Medical Group CEO speaks to community leaders at Columbus Rotary Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When you hear Baptist Medical in our area, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the system of hospitals.

And the healthcare provider is expanding its footprint in that area with the recent acquisition of OCH Regional Medical Center, now Baptist Memorial Hospital -Oktibbeha County.

But Baptist Medical Group CEO Justin Rhodes wants client-patients to think Baptist before they need a hospital.

Rhodes and Baptist want to see an expansion of the provider’s primary care facilities, allowing more patients to work with their providers to manage their care.

He said trust and being involved in the community go a long way toward that goal.

“So, goals going forward for Baptist continue to be investment in the community. Care local is the best care, and so our goal is really to continue to bring state-of-the-art tools, state-of-the-art resources, and expertise to the local team members, so that care can continue to be delivered here in the community where the needs are,” said Justin.

When asked about the shortage of nurses and healthcare professionals, Rhodes says Baptist’s turnover rate is far below the national average.

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