Coroner and Sheriff’s Office investigate a workplace death in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a workplace death in Brewer.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green told WCBI that Fan Weifeng suffered a crushing injury while working on a machine at Grammer Industries in the Brewer area near Shannon.

The incident happened around 11:15 pm on Monday.

Weifeng was a Chinese national and a contract worker for Chaoda at the Grammer plant.

No further information is available at this time.

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