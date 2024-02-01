Baptist Medical Group launches bariatric services clinic

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle cut the ribbon on its new service geared to cut obesity in Americans.

Hospital personnel held a ribbon-cutting event for its BMG Bariatric Services.

Bariatric surgery is defined as surgical procedures used to manage obesity and obesity-related conditions.

The event included a tour of the new clinic on the fourth floor of the Outpatient Pavilion.

Dr. Brad Beckham of the Baptist Medical Group endorses weight loss surgery as a rewarding alternative. “Weight loss surgery has now become the most successful way for anybody who needs to lose a significant amount of weight and not only to lose weight but more importantly to get healthy. It’s more successful in any diet or exercise out there…but even if you don’t call for surgery we have other health services that quite meet those criteria, we can still help you get healthier and lose weight,” said Dr. Beckham.

The Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce partnered with BMH for this event.