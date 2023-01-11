Baptist Memorial Hospital hosts emergency response presentation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes during an emergency situation, there may not be enough time to wait for first responders to save a life.

That’s why healthcare professionals from Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle hosted a “Stop the Bleed” presentation for teachers at Fifth Street School in West Point.

The program, which features law enforcement, doctors, aircraft medical crews, and more, provided the teachers with the tools and knowledge to take action if victims are severely bleeding and need instant care.

Baptist memorial said this campaign was inspired by recent tragic events that have taken place in schools and other public areas.

Doctor Brad Beckham from Baptist memorial, said the immediate responder, whether it’s teachers or someone in the home, plays a critical role in saving a life.

“It can make or break and that’s where this program came from. We talked about the golden hour of trauma, which in most severe injuries at least, you have one good hour to get to medical care to have the best chance of saving that person’s life. So these skills today can extend that hour and help bring that person to medical care. So that’s why it’s so important to teach as many people as possible these skills,” said Beckham.

The Mississippi Trauma Foundation provides trauma kits to both schools and individual law enforcement officers.

