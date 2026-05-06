Baptist Urgent Care to permanently close in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you utilize Baptist Urgent Care, you’ll want to know about an upcoming change.

According to a press release, Baptist Urgent Care in Columbus will permanently close its doors on Thursday, May 7.

The last day staff will see patients is today.

The release states that Baptist will continue to provide services in Columbus and Starkville and has plans to expand its footprint.

The location has been open for 13 years and is located across from the mall.

Patients who need their medical records can request them in one of three ways: online at Medicopy.net/patients

By mail at Urgent Team, attention Manager Revenue Cycle, 30 Burton Hills Boulevard, Suite 175, Nashville, Tenn., 37215

Or by fax at 888-9656-0508.

Baptist still has Urgent Care locations in Batesville, Starkville, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, and Tupelo.

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