Barnes Crossing Hyundai named 2026 Hyundai Dealer of the Year

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Barnes Crossing Hyundai has been named the 2026 Hyundai Dealer of the Year.

The prestigious honor was announced this afternoon at the North Gloster showroom. Dealership leaders, team members, Hyundai representatives, and community leaders were on hand for the ceremony.

Barnes Crossing Hyundai is also in the top 100 Hyundai dealerships in the world for excellence and sales, and it is the number one dealership in the country when it comes to owner loyalty.

Owner Joe Marshall said the top honors reflect the team’s commitment to customer service and always doing the best for each customer.

“It really is about getting great people and focusing great people to do the right thing, be motivated to share with customers and employees, we are a family, we have an employee base that is a family who does the right things, and we encourage them to do the right things as well,” said Joe.

This is the third time Barnes Crossing Hyundai has been named Dealer of the Year. Barnes Crossing Hyundai and Hyundai USA donated $70,000 to Eight Days of Hope as part of the ceremony.

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