Battle of the Books: HA students tackle reading challenge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Heritage Academy students are joining a nationwide battle. The battlefield? The library.

For the first time, the school is participating in the Battle of the Books.

In the reading initiative, third through sixth graders have to read at least three of six selected books.

The young readers will take quizzes on the books they’ve read.

Each class is divided into teams.

In February, the teams in each class will face off in a battle where they will compete to answer questions about each of the books.

This will lead to Super Battles between classrooms and a grade-level championship.

The competition helps make learning fun.

“First of all, they need to know how to read. And they need to be well-read so that their vocabulary is good; so that they are better writers. And if a child reads and reads well they won’t have any trouble in the academic world,” said Bobbi Vaughn, the curriculum coordinator.

“Go home and read, and in the morning, we’ll come back, and, like, check in and see what you read and how many pages you read. Like this morning, one person only read eight pages. And, so we had to tell them to go back and read some more tonight,” said Elly Townsend, a sixth grader and team leader.

Next year, Heritage wants to expand the Battle of the Books by involving more schools in the area.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X