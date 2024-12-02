COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions this week will get warmer, cooler, and eventually wetter too. It will be a week of needing to be ready for everything!

MONDAY NIGHT: If you have nothing better to do, join the WCBI Weather Team at the Starkville Christmas parade and bundle up! Temperatures will be dropping, especially quickly once the sun sets. For the rest of you not braving the cold, most will stay dry, but there remains a chance of flurries or a quick burst of light snow in extreme northeastern MS into northern Alabama (Burnsville, Iuka, Corinth, Red Bay, AL, etc) after sunset. A weak clipper system will zip through the region, and there’s just enough moisture to get our attention. This is not a big deal or travel headache, but a road less-traveled or two could become a little slick (assuming anything falls!) as temperatures plummet. Overnight lows are heading into the middle 20s.

MID-WEEK: Staying chilly! A strong high pressure is expected to move in from the NW. This keep highs in the 40s for our Tuesday afternoon. Lows will drop into the lower 20s Tuesday night, with another hard freeze. Remember your 4Ps! Wednesday, we’ll recover into the 50s with sun early. Clouds build in Wednesday evening as rain becomes likely overnight into early Thursday. Another glancing shot of high pressure will drop temps below freezing Thursday night into early Friday.

Like we said, be ready for anything!