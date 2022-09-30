Beautiful fall weekend, warmer next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Gorgeous weather continues this weekend. Temperatures do trend higher into next week.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool weather with lows in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: Expect a good supply of sunshine both days with highs near 80 degrees each afternoon. Be sure to, safely, soak up some sunshine outdoors or enjoy some football as well!

NEXT WEEK: The sunshine continues most of next week, mixing with cloud cover at times. Warmer air will build into mid-week as another front approaches Thursday. Thursday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the upper 80s. That front should knock temperatures down once again by next Friday.