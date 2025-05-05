Beautiful Monday ahead of a rainy week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable conditions and sunshine are in store for Monday, ahead of a rainy week. By Tuesday evening, heavy rainfall is expected, with rain chances lasting through a majority of the work week.

MONDAY: Take advantage of the dry start to the week! It will be sunny, with low humidity and a very calm wind. The high temperature will rise into the mid-70s. There will be no shortage of sunshine, so get outside and enjoy it while you can!!

TONIGHT: Calm conditions will continue overnight. The low temperature will remain on the mild side, dipping into the mid-50s.

THIS WEEK: Grab the rain gear! Although Tuesday will start off sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s, heavy rainfall is expected by late afternoon and into the evening. Rain and storm chances will persist through Friday, posing the threat for flash flooding in some areas with upwards of 3 inches of rainfall expected through the week. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s despite the continued overcast sky and wet conditions. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.