Local business and NAPA Show appreciation for its clients

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One local business is kick-starting the weekend by celebrating its clients.

Midas of Columbus and NAPA Auto Parts fired up the grill for Customer Appreciation Day.

The two stores teamed up to serve hot dogs and hamburgers and give out door prizes to those who stopped by.

The appreciation day was also an opportunity for employees and staff to network with the community they serve.

“We are family-owned and operated. We are locally owned, and we like to be very involved in the community. Everything we do is about giving back to the community, giving good quality auto repair to our customers. Everything is about auto hospitality here, and we want to make sure that people who have to get their car repaired that it doesn’t have a bad experience. We are where to make everything great,” said MIDAS Owner Jason Weatherford.

Midas was recently recognized by the community as WCBI’s Viewers’ Choice for the third year running.

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