Beautiful Wednesday Before Thursday’s Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A gorgeous day is ahead of increased rain chances to end the week. Some significant rainfall is expected, well over an inch is likely in the highest corridor of rain.

TODAY: Dry, sunny, & warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, winds still out of the NNE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds build ahead of Thursday’s rain, lows in the low 60s and comfortable.

TOMORROW: Rain starts early, and rounds of heavy rain are likely through the day, before the bulk moves in overnight. Totals likely in the 1-3″ range, with locally higher amounts possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s thanks to cloud cover.