Beautiful weekend ahead of cooler conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A beautiful, mild weekend is in store before a drop in temperatures next week, bringing in seasonal conditions. The work week will start off dry with the next chance of rain moving in by Monday night into Tuesday.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and comfortable conditions are in store! It will be comfortable, with low humidity. The high temperature will reach around 70 by the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly drop after sunset, with a low in the mid-40s overnight. Grab an extra layer if you’re going out after sunset!

SUNDAY: Some cloud cover will build in for Sunday, with the continued dry, nice conditions. It will be slightly warmer, with the high temperature reaching into the lower 70s. The overnight lows will remain cooler in the lower 50s.

UPCOMING WEEK: The week will start off dry, but the next round of rain will arrive with a cold front by Monday evening into Tuesday. Some storms can’t be ruled out for Tuesday, with a continued chance for a few isolated showers into early Wednesday morning. Around half an inch to one inch of rainfall is expected for Tuesday. Temperatures will drop significantly to become more seasonal, after the cold front pushes through on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s to upper-50s through the end of the work week. Lows will be chilly overnight, with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s to upper-30s.