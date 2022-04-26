Becoming sunny and cool mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a really warm and humid Monday, cooler and drier air takes hold for mid-week.

TUESDAY: Spotty showers remain possible this morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers move out before lunch, and clouds should rapidly clear thereafter. Northerly breezes pick up in the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with sunshine.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Winds will relax after sunset, and with a clear sky, temperatures will drop to near 40 degrees for most. There’s a possibility a few spots briefly see upper 30s as well.

WEDNESDAY: Probably the best weather day of the next seven. Sunny and 75°.

REST OF WEEK: Gradual warming is in store as afternoon highs return to the lower and middle 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is also expected each day, but the weather should stay dry.

WEEKEND: Spotty showers and perhaps an isolated storm become possible Saturday, though it looks like most will stay dry. There’s a slightly higher potential for showers and storms Sunday and Monday of next week. Highs each day will reach the middle 80s.