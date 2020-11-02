MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A local furniture manufacturer is expanding its business and that means more jobs for the region.

Corey Bishop is a line supervisor with Behold Home. He was hired when the company opened its Smithville plant in 2014 and says the work environment is unique.

“I’ve worked at a lot of furniture factories and so far, this has been, home, this is home, all I can say,” Bishop said.

One hundred and fifty employees work at the Smithville plant, turning out 5000 pieces of furniture each week. In 2018, Behold Home opened its Pontotoc plant, and with an economy on the rebound, demand for residential furniture never dropped. In fact, business is so strong, Behold Home is opening a third plant, in Amory.

“We have a very great team at Behold Home and we wanted to expand, not only to help our customers, but help our community, Monroe County has been a very good workforce for us, corporately, so expanding here was a natural move,” said John Beard, vice president of sales for Behold Home.

Behold Home has bought a 100,000 square foot building on Glenn Drive. Plans call for four production lines matching the Smithville plant’s output of 5,000 pieces weekly at full capacity. There is also ample warehouse space with the property. Beard says the company is looking for skilled workers, and will also train those who are eager for unlimited opportunities.

“We want to be able to train and cultivate new talent, one of the things we tried to do since the pandemic was bring in people outside of the industry, train them and have them ready to manufacture furniture, this is a field you can take and work, it’s a skill that won’t leave you,” Beard said.

“Make good money, right in Amory, get treated very well, not like a lot of other furniture factories around here,” said Dillon Castle, an employee at Behold Home’s Smithville location.

The contractor has some work to do inside the building. Behold Home plans to have production lines up and running as soon as possible, bringing even more jobs to Monroe County.

Applications are being taken at WIN Job Centers, and at Behold Home Furniture locations in Smithville and Pontotoc.

mybeholdhome.com