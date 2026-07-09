Bell’s making his own mark as new Eupora Police Chief

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Eupora has officially named Bryant Bell as the new police chief. Bell, who has been with the force since September 2024, has worked as the interim chief since May.

Bryant Bell is no stranger to Eupora. He grew up in neighboring Winona, but his family is rooted in Webster County.

Bell is also no stranger to law enforcement. He got into the career at home in Winona after working his way up to management positions in the private sector.

Now, he’s taking the managerial lessons from the corporate world and the law enforcement lessons from Winona and bringing them together as Chief.

“I left that, and I got into law enforcement, so I’ve got roughly 10 years of experience in law enforcement. I started my career at the Winona Police Department. Tommy Bibbs, the chief at the time, hired me and sent me to the Academy. I had several years with them, and then I worked at the Grenada Police Department for several years as well, before I came here. ”

For Bell, it’s like serving and protecting his second home.

“I have roots here; my family’s from here originally, although I grew up in Winona, and so it’s kind of like coming back home for me.”

And in a short period of time, Bell has already been putting in the work with hiring three new officers. He said he’s almost fully staffed, for the first time in seven years. He also wants to add part-time officers to the roster.

He knows that former Police Chief Lawrence Caradine will be a tough act to follow. But he wants to make his own way.

“Definitely encouraging, especially seeing how the public has rallied behind me. I know Quidell does have some big shoes to fill, and I don’t think I’ll ever fill those shoes I have to wear my own. So, I have to set my own tone for policing, management and community relations. I’m not gonna try to replace him, I’m just gonna go out there and be the best person that I can.”

One thing Bell wants to do is to hold meetings with the public, so if there are any grievances, any issues, any problems, they can be heard. He wants to be transparent and wants to connect with all of the residents in Eupora.

Bryant said he’s also working on getting the department new equipment through grants.

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