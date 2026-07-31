Stormy Segue Into the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — Increasing atmospheric moisture today will make things feel more humid and enable showers to impact us in NE Mississippi and western Alabama later today and tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Conditions early will be pretty nice, with partly cloudy skies. The high temperature for today will be around 94°, but increased humidity will make it feel closer to 105° or more, especially around the Golden Triangle and south/west of there, where a heat advisory is in effect. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start moving into our area this afternoon and will stick around through tomorrow.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms will continue overnight. Conditions will stay pretty humid, and the low temperature will be 75°.

SATURDAY: A marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for eastern Mississippi and western Alabama for tomorrow. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours are all possible. While these storms won’t be widespread, they may be impactful, so please keep an eye on the sky and consider moving plans indoors if you are along or east of the Mississippi – Alabama state line. The high temperature will be around 92°.