End of week rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances building back in for the end of the week and into the weekend. Saturday holds the highest rain potential.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Moisture/humidity will be building back in overnight, as the stalled front shift East and weakens. This will allow Gulf moisture to move in overnight and ahead of the next system. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 70s overnight.

FRIDAY: NE MS and western AL will expect to be dry with building clouds throughout the morning. By the afternoon, showers/storms will begin popping up with the push North of warm air. Afternoon high temperatures will likely reach the middle 90s, with heat index values at 105 or greater. A HEAT ADVISORY has been placed from 10a until 7p for the South half of the coverage area. The chance for showers and storms will continue through the night and into the morning. Lows will drop into the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: A cold front will be moving across the state on Saturday. This will increase the chance for showers and storms for the beginning of the weekend. There is a chance for some storms to become strong to severe, with damaging wind being the highest concern. Followed by hail. A LEVEL 1 – Marginal risk for severe weather has been placed across the eastern half of our coverage area. With the eventual stalling of this boundary, a chance for rain will continue out of the weekend and into next week.