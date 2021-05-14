Beloved Pickens county Piggly Wiggly shutting its doors after 65 years

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A well-known southern grocery store chain closes the door in an Aliceville location.

- Advertisement -

Piggly Wiggly finishes a six-decade run of servicing families throughout the county.

As employees load up boxes with food and non-perishables, customers make their last rounds down the aisles, checking off their grocery lists one more time.

” This is going to hit Aliceville real hard because Aliceville is a small town. We’re going to miss this store,” said customer Mattie Sterling.

After 65 years of business, Piggly Wiggly is closing its doors.

“I worked here for six years. I’m sad that’s it’s leaving. I’m going to miss all my coworkers that I used to work with,” said former employee Prentice Williams.

Jacky Hamilton has owned the store since 2011.

” This store is just like family. You know, we’ve got 32 employees here, and I’ve worked with these people for the last ten years,” said Hamilton.

Now, Hamilton says it’s time to bid farewell to a staple in the community.

“I know the community has been very supportive for us when we first came here. I’m 67 years old, and I just decided to retire and to pull back a little bit and spend more family time,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton is moving merchandise to his second Piggly Wiggly location in Eutaw, about 25 miles down the road.

Now, about 2,400 people in Aliceville will rely on the last standing grocery store in town, Food Fair. Some families will travel to Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, or even across the state line in Mississippi.

Mayor Terrence Windham says board members will discuss recruiting more businesses to support city tax dollars and revenue.

” We’ll be actively trying to recruit any business entity that wants to come. My father worked at the local Piggly Wiggly when he was in high school. There are several people in the community who I worked within community who have worked there. It means something to me,” said Mayor Windham.

” It’s been in business ever since I was ten years old. We need this store,” said Danny Randall.

” This is like the hometown store. Everybody loves this store. I hate to see it close,” said Sterling.

The new owner will take over the property and use the facility as a warehouse.