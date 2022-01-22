Below average temperatures continue through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Sunny but cold temperatures continue tomorrow, but our temperatures will return to the 50s Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. Lows in the upper teens. North wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, but still below average temperatures. Afternoon highs in the mid-40s. North wind 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the low-20s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker arrives Monday evening with scattered showers likely Monday night. Rain may be heavy at times, but significant weather is not expected. Rain will come to an end by mid-morning Tuesday, with clouds hanging around Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.